Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $82.17 Million Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,776,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817,994 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.33% of Roblox worth $82,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,377,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. now owns 596,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,589,000 after acquiring an additional 211,500 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Trading Down 9.2 %

NYSE RBLX opened at $39.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.60 and a 200-day moving average of $38.74. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of -41.58 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. The business had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $973,854.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,888,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $2,518,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,404,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,717,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $973,854.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,888,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 707,960 shares of company stock valued at $30,289,182 in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RBLX. Wedbush upped their price target on Roblox from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Roblox from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Roblox to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

Roblox Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

