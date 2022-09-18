Walleye Capital LLC Increases Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 299.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,512 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software to $339.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.67.

In other news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $349.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $349.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.96, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.46. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.82 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $316.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. Research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

