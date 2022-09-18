American Trust Purchases New Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,642 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 13.5% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,106,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,369,000 after buying an additional 725,599 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 25.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,708,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,152,000 after buying an additional 346,386 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Atlassian by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,003,000 after buying an additional 102,685 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter worth $434,144,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 47.3% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,646,000 after buying an additional 353,625 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $242.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.54 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.96 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The company had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price target on Atlassian in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.42.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Further Reading

