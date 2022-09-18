American Trust Invests $480,000 in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

American Trust acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $2,165.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,191.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,089.96. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,559.43 and a 12-month high of $2,362.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZO. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,172.94.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 362 shares in the company, valued at $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.