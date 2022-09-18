Walleye Capital LLC Raises Stake in Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) by 2,261.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296,828 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Science 37 worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Science 37 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Science 37 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Science 37 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Science 37 by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Science 37 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Science 37 Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNCE opened at $1.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26. Science 37 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $215.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Science 37 ( NASDAQ:SNCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Science 37 had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 56.12%. The firm had revenue of $19.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Science 37 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNCE shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Science 37 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Science 37 from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Science 37 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.80.

About Science 37

Science 37 Holdings, Inc provides technology-based solutions to enable agile clinical trials and decentralized approaches. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

