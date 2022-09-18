MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Shares Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) by 476.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,536 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.18% of MRC Global worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in MRC Global in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MRC Global in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in MRC Global by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at MRC Global

In related news, SVP Malcolm O’neal sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $30,031.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,605 shares in the company, valued at $399,824.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRC Global Stock Performance

NYSE MRC opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. MRC Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $13.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.82. The firm has a market cap of $790.56 million, a P/E ratio of -78.92 and a beta of 2.01.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.48 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MRC Global from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Benchmark began coverage on MRC Global in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

MRC Global Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Featured Stories

