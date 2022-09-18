Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires New Position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 70.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.99. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $50.69.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.