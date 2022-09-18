Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 3,940 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in PPL by 1,256.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,695,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,657 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PPL by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,238 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 14,170.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,561,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,940,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,180,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $28.92 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.84%.

In other PPL news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,972.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,275 shares of company stock worth $2,267,778 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on PPL to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

