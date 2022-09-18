Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,547 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

PH opened at $260.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $277.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.75. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The company has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 52.78%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PH. StockNews.com raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.00.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

