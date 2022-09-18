Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 919 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,705,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,067 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,673,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,196,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,124,000 after acquiring an additional 962,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,205,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,768,000 after acquiring an additional 689,882 shares during the last quarter.

IWR stock opened at $67.69 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $85.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.31.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

