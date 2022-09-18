Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 79,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Bally’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BALY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bally’s by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $538,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Bally’s by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Bally’s by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,087,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,378,000 after acquiring an additional 403,273 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BALY shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Bally’s from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Bally’s from $49.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Bally’s Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BALY stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. Bally’s Co. has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $55.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $552.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bally’s

In other news, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 20,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $447,986.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $899,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Profile

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

