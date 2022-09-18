Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 68,153 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) by 480.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,153 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Victory Capital worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 36,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Victory Capital by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Victory Capital by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Victory Capital by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Victory Capital by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 116,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $27.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $43.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

VCTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Victory Capital from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Victory Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Victory Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

