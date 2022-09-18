Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 19,732 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 203.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,732 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3,972.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 578,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,959,000 after acquiring an additional 564,144 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth $35,112,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,552,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,469,000 after purchasing an additional 338,778 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5,149.8% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 311,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,124,000 after purchasing an additional 305,381 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 31.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,262,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,762,000 after purchasing an additional 299,720 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FBHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $59.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.10 and its 200-day moving average is $69.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.57. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.86 and a 52-week high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 26.19%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

