Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 97,020 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 859.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,305 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,020 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PATH. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in UiPath by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 183,663 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 53,488 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UiPath by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 756,868 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $32,644,000 after acquiring an additional 25,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,082 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $93,336,000 after purchasing an additional 90,485 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PATH shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on UiPath from $45.00 to $37.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Mizuho cut shares of UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.97.

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $14.03 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 0.11.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $47,142.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,379.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $47,142.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,379.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 426,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,321 shares of company stock valued at $3,177,103 in the last quarter. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

