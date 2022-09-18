Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Cut to $350.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.35.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE stock opened at $299.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe has a 1 year low of $292.14 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $396.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

