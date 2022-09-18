Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 205 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,366,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,159,000 after acquiring an additional 98,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter.

RSP stock opened at $138.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.34 and a 200-day moving average of $146.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $129.56 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

