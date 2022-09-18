Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Cowen

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Cowen from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.56% from the company’s current price.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.35.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Down 3.1 %

ADBE opened at $299.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $396.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.22. The company has a market cap of $140.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe has a 1 year low of $292.14 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.