Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Cowen

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2022

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Cowen from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.56% from the company’s current price.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.35.

Adobe Stock Down 3.1 %

ADBE opened at $299.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $396.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.22. The company has a market cap of $140.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe has a 1 year low of $292.14 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

