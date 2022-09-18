GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,520 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in GSK in the first quarter worth about $496,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 22.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 77,251 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,034 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its holdings in GSK by 52.6% in the first quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 20,490 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in GSK by 3.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,996,037 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,067,000 after purchasing an additional 125,884 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in GSK in the first quarter worth about $515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. AlphaValue downgraded shares of GSK to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,860 ($22.47) to GBX 1,550 ($18.73) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,700.00.

Shares of GSK opened at $30.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.49 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.90 and its 200-day moving average is $41.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.383 dividend. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.66%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

