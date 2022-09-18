Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases New Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 148.5% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $571,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 112,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 13,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.3% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $25.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,342. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

