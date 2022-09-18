Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Trading 2.8% Higher

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $92.82 and last traded at $92.28. 1,516 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 76,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.78.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Middlesex Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.79%.

In other news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $49,810.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,452.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Middlesex Water by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Middlesex Water by 2,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Middlesex Water during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

