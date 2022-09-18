Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 27,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $517,466.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 400,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,515.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $3,534,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 356,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,203,009.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $517,466.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 400,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,474,515.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,139,096 shares of company stock valued at $13,751,433. Insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

NYSE:QS opened at $11.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 6.57. QuantumScape Co. has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 32.11, a quick ratio of 32.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.91.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company’s quarterly revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

