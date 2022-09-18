Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the first quarter worth $223,000. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,605,000. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 2,842.8% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,389,000 after purchasing an additional 31,896 shares during the period. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF stock opened at $266.64 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.56.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

