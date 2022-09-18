Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on EPZM. Cowen lowered shares of Epizyme from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Epizyme from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Epizyme from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Epizyme from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of EPZM opened at $1.47 on Friday. Epizyme has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $5.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -0.41.

Epizyme ( NASDAQ:EPZM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.15. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 391.90% and a negative return on equity of 2,459.33%. The business had revenue of $27.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.11 million. Analysts expect that Epizyme will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 459.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,225,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648,661 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 90.9% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 7,267,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,034 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 15,428.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 163,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 162,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Epizyme in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Epizyme by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 18,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

