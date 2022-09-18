Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Plumas Bancorp stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. Plumas Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The firm has a market cap of $167.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 36.69%. The company had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter.

Plumas Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Plumas Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Plumas Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.08%.

In other news, EVP Bj North sold 7,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $234,724.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Plumas Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Plumas Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Plumas Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $533,000. 31.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plumas Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.