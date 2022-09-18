Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Second Sight Medical Products Stock Performance

Second Sight Medical Products has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $12.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Second Sight Medical Products

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 111.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 11,403 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,221,704 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 17,164 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 130.6% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 17,703 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the first quarter worth about $249,000.

Second Sight Medical Products Company Profile

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

