Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Quest Resource Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QRHC opened at $7.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average is $5.43. Quest Resource has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $149.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.71, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.12.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $76.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Resource will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Quest Resource

Institutional Trading of Quest Resource

In related news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 4,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $29,737.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,640.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 11,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $78,441.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,470.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 4,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $29,737.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,640.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 16,135 shares of company stock worth $64,497 and have sold 37,354 shares worth $269,401. Insiders own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Quest Resource by 629.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in Quest Resource by 5.9% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 36,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Quest Resource in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Quest Resource by 17.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Quest Resource by 14.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

See Also

