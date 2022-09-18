Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Pulse Biosciences Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ PLSE opened at $1.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53. Pulse Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $24.58.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. Pulse Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,866.34% and a negative return on equity of 186.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pulse Biosciences will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 217.3% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 58,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 39,981 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 25.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $184,000. 8.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

