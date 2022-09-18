Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Pulse Biosciences Stock Down 4.0 %
NASDAQ PLSE opened at $1.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53. Pulse Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $24.58.
Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. Pulse Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,866.34% and a negative return on equity of 186.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pulse Biosciences will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Pulse Biosciences
Pulse Biosciences Company Profile
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.
See Also
