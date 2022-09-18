Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSEGet Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Pulse Biosciences Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ PLSE opened at $1.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53. Pulse Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $24.58.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSEGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. Pulse Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,866.34% and a negative return on equity of 186.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pulse Biosciences will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pulse Biosciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 217.3% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 58,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 39,981 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 25.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $184,000. 8.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

