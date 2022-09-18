Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PVG opened at $15.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average is $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $15.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pretium Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 2,602.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,920,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,971 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth $37,759,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,087,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Pretium Resources by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 989,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,948,000 after buying an additional 674,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Pretium Resources by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 829,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,688,000 after buying an additional 34,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

