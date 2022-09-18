Bank of America Corp DE Sells 62,703 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,670,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,703 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.12% of Waste Management worth $740,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in Waste Management by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 3,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,331,000 after purchasing an additional 143,649 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:WM opened at $169.34 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

