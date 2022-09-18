S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Price Performance

NASDAQ SANW opened at $1.16 on Friday. S&W Seed has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $4.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $48.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&W Seed

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in S&W Seed by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 193,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 78,509 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,238,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 174,953 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 528,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 191,248 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

