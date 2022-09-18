LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

LCNB Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LCNB opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.73. LCNB has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter. LCNB had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 9.28%.

LCNB Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LCNB

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.78%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of LCNB by 14.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB in the second quarter valued at about $310,000. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

