Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Broadwind from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

Broadwind Price Performance

Shares of BWEN opened at $2.96 on Friday. Broadwind has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $3.69. The stock has a market cap of $60.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Broadwind ( NASDAQ:BWEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadwind will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Broadwind by 34.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 344,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 88,600 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in Broadwind by 3.4% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,726,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 56,671 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Alerus Financial NA lifted its stake in Broadwind by 176.0% in the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 36,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Company Profile



Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

