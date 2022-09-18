Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Twin Disc Price Performance

NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $13.04 on Friday. Twin Disc has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $179.69 million, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.73.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.41. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Twin Disc will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twin Disc

About Twin Disc

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the first quarter valued at $309,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 47.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the first quarter valued at $1,052,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 9.3% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 143,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 12,251 shares in the last quarter. 56.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.