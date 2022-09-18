Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $13.04 on Friday. Twin Disc has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $179.69 million, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.73.
Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.41. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Twin Disc will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.
Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.
