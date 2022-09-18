Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health Trading Down 5.0 %
NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.65. Jaguar Health has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $2.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 486.62% and a negative net margin of 652.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.
Jaguar Health Company Profile
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
