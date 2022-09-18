Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Trading Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.65. Jaguar Health has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $2.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 486.62% and a negative net margin of 652.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter worth $1,079,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 99,073 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jaguar Health by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 321,795 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 141,796 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

Featured Stories

