Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Down 2.5 %

LPCN opened at $0.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93. Lipocine has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.89.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lipocine will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lipocine

Lipocine Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,805,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lipocine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $901,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lipocine by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 307,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Lipocine by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 440,432 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 125,124 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lipocine by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 22,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.

