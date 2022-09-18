Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Lipocine Stock Down 2.5 %
LPCN opened at $0.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93. Lipocine has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.89.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lipocine will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Lipocine
Lipocine Company Profile
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lipocine (LPCN)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.