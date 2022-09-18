Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 3,277 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Barclays were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Barclays by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 3.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on BCS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.00.

Barclays Stock Down 1.2 %

Barclays Cuts Dividend

NYSE:BCS opened at $7.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.2094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 4%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

Barclays Profile

(Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading

