ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. WBB Securities raised shares of ContraFect to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of ContraFect from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of ContraFect from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and set a $1.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $0.22 on Friday. ContraFect has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $4.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.09.

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17). On average, equities analysts anticipate that ContraFect will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ContraFect by 1.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in ContraFect by 2.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 253,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ContraFect by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ContraFect in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ContraFect in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

