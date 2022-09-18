Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Short Interest Down 20.8% in August

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the August 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Ardea Resources Stock Up 3.3 %

OTCMKTS:ARRRF opened at $0.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79. Ardea Resources has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.40.

Get Ardea Resources alerts:

Ardea Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Ardea Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for nickel, cobalt, scandium, gold, PGEs, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in Kalgoorlie Nickel Project (KNP) located in the Kalgoorlie, Western Australia that comprises nickel and cobalt mineral resources, and nickel sulphide and gold prospects; and Bardoc Tectonic Zone Gold Project, which has nickel sulphide prospects.

Receive News & Ratings for Ardea Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardea Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.