Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $34.28

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.28 and last traded at $34.30, with a volume of 6218 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PINC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Premier from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier Trading Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.60. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Premier Increases Dividend

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Institutional Trading of Premier

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINC. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

(Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.