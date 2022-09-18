RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Down 6.9%

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) fell 6.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.10 and last traded at $24.69. 2,177 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 298,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RAPT. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.83.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Down 7.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $727.26 million, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.45.

Insider Activity

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.22% and a negative net margin of 2,346.32%. Equities analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $70,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RAPT Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAPT. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 37.0% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 19.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 37.8% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RAPT Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.