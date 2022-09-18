Short Interest in Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Declines By 25.5%

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 233,500 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the August 15th total of 313,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.1 days.
Ashtead Group Stock Down 0.3 %
ASHTF opened at $47.44 on Friday. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of $39.89 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.13.
About Ashtead Group
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ashtead Group (ASHTF)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.