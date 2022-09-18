Short Interest in Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Declines By 25.5%

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 233,500 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the August 15th total of 313,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.1 days.

Ashtead Group Stock Down 0.3 %

ASHTF opened at $47.44 on Friday. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of $39.89 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.13.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

