Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Short Interest Up 38.0% in August

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the August 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 512,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATLKY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Atlas Copco in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.10 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Atlas Copco from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.74.
Atlas Copco Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.29. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.43.
Atlas Copco Company Profile
Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.
