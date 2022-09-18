Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Short Interest Up 38.0% in August

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the August 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 512,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATLKY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Atlas Copco in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.10 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Atlas Copco from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.74.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Atlas Copco Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.29. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.43.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 16.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.