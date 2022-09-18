Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the August 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tenaz Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Tenaz Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATUUF stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. Tenaz Energy has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.77.

Tenaz Energy Company Profile

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, the company held 85.7% working interest in 36,208 acres of land at Leduc-Woodbend Rex Pool property; a 52.4% working interest in 1,920 acres of land in the Leduc-Woodbend Glauconitic D Unit No.1 property; and a 87.5% working interest in 7,175 acres of land in the Entice area.

