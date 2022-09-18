Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Trading Up 3.5%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.94. Approximately 99,373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,808,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.
Several analysts have issued reports on CDE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Noble Financial downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.40.
The firm has a market cap of $800.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.
