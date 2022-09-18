Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Trading Up 3.5%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.94. Approximately 99,373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,808,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CDE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Noble Financial downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $800.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeur Mining

About Coeur Mining

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth $433,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 505,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 21,354 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 284.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 180,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 133,724 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 12.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,391,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after buying an additional 158,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 52.2% in the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 35,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

