Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CFO Evgeny Fetisov Sells 45,000 Shares

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,386.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Evgeny Fetisov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 9th, Evgeny Fetisov sold 9,000 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $109,890.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Evgeny Fetisov sold 4,600 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $55,798.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Evgeny Fetisov sold 2,000 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $28,440.00.

Semrush stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $28.93. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.73 and a beta of 0.82.

SEMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Semrush from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semrush presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEMR. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semrush by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semrush during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Semrush in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semrush by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semrush in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. 24.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

