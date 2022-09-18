Short Interest in Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Decreases By 17.0%

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,100 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the August 15th total of 141,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Appili Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:APLIF opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -0.99. Appili Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.90.

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Appili Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,874.06% and a negative return on equity of 793.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Appili Therapeutics will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Appili Therapeutics Company Profile

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition and development of novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; ATI-1501, a taste-masked liquid oral suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1801, a novel topical formulation of paromomycin for the treatment of cutaneous leishmaniasis; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis.

