Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Short Interest Down 31.1% in August

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the August 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Amex Exploration Stock Down 3.8 %

OTCMKTS:AMXEF opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83. Amex Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68.

Get Amex Exploration alerts:

About Amex Exploration

(Get Rating)

See Also

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 117 mining claims covering an area of 4,836 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. It also holds interest in Lebel-Sur-Quévillon and Eastmain River projects located in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

Receive News & Ratings for Amex Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amex Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.