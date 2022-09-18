Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Short Interest Up 31.2% in August

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the August 15th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Augusta Gold Stock Down 4.8 %

OTCMKTS:AUGG opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.05 million, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.12. Augusta Gold has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Get Augusta Gold alerts:

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Augusta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augusta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.