AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Up 2.5%

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) shot up 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.63 and last traded at $19.63. 10,547 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,101,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AHCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AdaptHealth from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average of $17.96.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.23). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $727.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 215,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $5,061,477.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,119,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,316,099. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 215,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $5,061,477.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,119,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,316,099. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Joyce sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 106,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,776.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 474,382 shares of company stock valued at $10,938,477 over the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyKnight Capital L.P. bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at $197,875,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 10,225,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,114,000 after buying an additional 2,121,653 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 33.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,254,000 after buying an additional 1,887,639 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the second quarter valued at $22,935,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 660.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,060,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,940,000 after buying an additional 921,100 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

