Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 3,195 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.34, for a total value of $745,521.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,265,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,086,138.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of MORN opened at $224.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.25 and a 52-week high of $350.21.

Institutional Trading of Morningstar

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 576,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,104,000 after acquiring an additional 97,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Morningstar

Separately, TheStreet cut Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

